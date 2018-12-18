A rental car company in the 1900 block of Northwest Boulevard reported a customer, whose identity was not disclosed in police reports, failed to return a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox valued at $30,685 on Nov. 13, per the agreement between the parties.

In other Upper Arlington police reports:

* A generator valued at $500 was reported stolen from a garage in the 3100 block of Kenyon Road Dec. 9.

No time was provided for the incident.

* A man in the 5900 block of Rings Road reported the theft of "household items" valued together at $2,200 from his residence while it was being renovated between 5:45 p.m. Dec. 6 and noon Dec. 7.

* A woman in the 1900 block of Collingswood Road reported jewelry valued together at $800 was stolen from her residence between Oct. 28 and Nov. 8.