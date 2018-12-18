The Westerville City School District's administrative team will continue exploring options to address space needs at its middle schools after recent community-engagement meetings about facilities.

Superintendent John Kellogg said the leadership team also would continue to work on providing additional information the school board has requested.

It was decided in a Dec. 3 board work session that the district wouldn't go on the ballot in the spring to seek funds for facilities.

"The fact that we will not seek additional funding this spring means we have a little more time to finalize our plan and determine what may be put on a future ballot for voter consideration," Kellogg said. "The board has not yet decided when that may be."

The district recently completed an application with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, keeping the door open for possible participation in an Expedited Local Partnership Program.

"We were required to provide an estimated date of a future levy or bond issue, so we indicated November 2019," Kellogg said. "However, this application does not commit us to anything and certainly should not be interpreted to mean that date is definitely when we will seek voter support for our proposed facilities projects. There's still much to consider and discuss."

The most recent community- and staff-engagement efforts found that safety and security enhancements at all schools continue to receive widespread support, said Greg Viebranz, the district's executive director, communication and technology.

He said facility needs at the middle and elementary school levels remain the focus of the board.

Board members have noted that if they move forward with building a new middle school in the southern end of the district, residents would need to know up front the effects on other middle schools.

An earlier concept regarding the possible use of Blendon Middle School as a site where other students would attend while their school was being renovated and later as a location for innovative instructional programming wasn't well received by community and staff members, Viebranz said.

This scenario assumed the construction of a new middle school in the southern end of the district. Given the feedback, in addition to keeping a new middle school as a possibility, board members have directed the administration to explore other options to address space needs at the middle schools, which could include an expansion of Blendon Middle School and operating five traditional middle schools.

Board members agree that, given elementary-capacity concerns, constructing an elementary school at the south end of the district remains a viable option.

As the district's special-education population has grown over the years, compliance with class-size requirements has reduced the functional capacity of buildings in which special-education units are located, Viebranz said.

This is because special-education classrooms have lower federally mandated pupil-teacher ratios than traditional classrooms. Whereas one elementary teacher could educate 24 students in a non-special-education classroom, it would require four classrooms and four teachers to educate 24 special-education students in sections requiring no more than a 6-to-1 pupil-teacher ratio.

To illustrate their point, board members cite the capacities of Alcott Elementary School (600 students) and Fouse Elementary School (675 students). These are identical buildings with the same number of classrooms.

Fouse, which doesn't have special-education sections, has an enrollment of 633 students, Viebranz said.

Alcott, which does have special-education sections, has an enrollment of 554 students.

Both schools are nearing their respective capacities, given how their classroom space is used, said Viebranz.

In addition to the concept of building a new elementary school, the board has requested the administration explore the possible expansion and revitalization of magnet program opportunities for students at the elementary and middle school levels. Board members are interested in learning if this approach has the potential to alleviate crowded conditions in schools, with a goal being to minimize the disruption to present attendance boundaries while avoiding other potential unintended consequences, Viebranz said.

The board also has discussed other possible ways to add capacity to existing facilities, such as expanding Longfellow Elementary School and Blendon Middle School.

They noted, however, that throughout the community-engagement process, participants have said they prefer smaller schools. Feedback also has shown support for expanding the all-day kindergarten program, according to Viebranz.

He said the challenge would be in finding the balance between what the community desires and what it might feasibly support operationally because some of these options would increase the district's operating budget.

Most options under consideration also would require modifications to elementary and middle school attendance boundaries, while high school boundaries would remain as they are.

The board has asked the administration to continue working on the facilities plan and operating-cost estimates for additional options now under consideration.

Board members have indicated there is community support for addressing the district's most urgent infrastructure needs and making significant renovations to some of its oldest buildings, which include Annehurst, Whittier, Hawthorne, Emerson and Longfellow elementary schools.

Based upon community input, board members also have discussed possible renovations to Hanby Elementary School.

Viebranz said it hasn't yet been determined how or when the community would continue to be engaged in the process.

