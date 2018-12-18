A Westerville resident reported at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 she had received a fake check for two wedding dresses she was selling through an app.

The check was for $2,950, and the buyer had asked the resident to cash the check, keep the money for the purchase and send the rest back, reports stated. A bank confirmed the check was fake and the account the money came from also was not valid, according to the report.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A custodian told police Nov. 30 that an unknown individual used a white marker to put graffiti on a stall wall inside of a boys restroom at Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.

No further action has been taken by police.

* Two counterfeit bills were used at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 4 at a business in the 100 block of Polaris Parkway.

They were found after the fact and turned over to police. The bills have been secured into evidence.

* Employees of a company reported that several trucks were broken into Nov. 30 in the 400 block of Olde Worthington Road.

Two of the trucks had rear windows that were broken and internal components with tools missing, reports stated.

No suspects have been identified.

* A Westerville resident told police at 8:57 p.m. Dec. 3 that someone used her identity to open an account through a cellphone service. The crime appears to have occurred in Washington, according to reports.