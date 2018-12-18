Whitehall police arrested a 43-year-old Galloway man for assault and aggravated trespassing, both misdemeanors, at 1 a.m. Dec. 13 at a residence in the 500 block of Maplewood Avenue.

The resident told police the suspect knocked on his door, awakening his family, and accused his daughter of an alleged theft in another jurisdiction.

The suspect allegedly head-butted the resident during the confrontation.

There were multiple witnesses at the residence and in the suspect's vehicle, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 1:25 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 900 block of Fairway Boulevard; and at 7:05 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 700 block of Bernhard Road.

* Thefts were reported at 10:25 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 500 block of South Yearling Road; and at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 500 block of Pierce Avenue.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 4700 block of Olde Colony Way; at 7:05 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 4100 block of East Main Street; and at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 4100 block of Powell Avenue.

* Property destruction was reported at 2:10 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 4700 block of East Broad Street; and at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 100 block of Beechtree Road.