Whitehall City Schools' effort to increase the number of minority students enrolled in Advanced Placement classes has been recognized by the College Board.

The district is one of 373 school districts in the United States and Canada and one of 21 in Ohio to be placed on the College Board's ninth annual AP District Honor Roll.

The board is a nonprofit organization formed in 1899 designed to help parents and students with college planning, financial aid and other issues related to post-secondary education. It has run the Advanced Placement program since 1955.

Advanced Placement offers college-level courses to high schoolers in a variety of subjects.

Whitehall-Yearling High School Principal Paul Smathers said the school has made a purposeful effort in the past several years to increase its AP offerings.

"Whitehall-Yearling High School has been intentionally increasing the amount of honors, AP and college-credit courses offered over the last three years," he said.

"Last year, we had more students enrolled in AP courses (than any previous year) as well as the most students who earned a 3 or higher on their AP exams."

AP courses are graded on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 equivalent to an A.

To be included on the College Board's latest AP Honor Roll, Whitehall schools were required, since 2016, to increase the number of students participating in AP courses while also maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning AP-exam scores of 3 or higher, according to a press release from the district announcing its inclusion on the honor roll.

National data this year indicates that among black, Hispanic and Latino, Native American and other non-Caucasian students who are otherwise prepared for AP courses, only about 50 percent enroll, said Ty Debevoise, director of communications and marketing for Whitehall schools.

"Success in Advanced Placement is a combination of students' own motivation and the opportunities educator provide for them," said Trevor Packer, senior vice president of AP and instruction at the College Board.

"(The board) is inspired by teachers and administrators (at Whitehall) who have worked to clear a path for more students of all backgrounds to earn college credit during high school," Packer said in a press release.

Inclusion on the ninth annual AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2016-18, and considers 38 AP examinations, according to the board.

Among other requirements, districts must increase participation or access to AP courses by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts and at least 11 percent in small districts; maintain or increase the number of non-Caucasians enrolled in AP courses; and maintain or increase the number of non-Caucasians scoring a 3 or greater on at least one AP exam, Debevoise said.

In the 2016-17 school year, 91 Whitehall students were enrolled in AP courses; in 2017-18, 251 were enrolled, Debevoise said.

District Superintendent Brian Hamler said he is pleased the efforts of Whitehall-Yearling's staff have been recognized.

"The district is committed to increasing the rigor and relevance of our curriculum," Hamler said. "I applaud the efforts of (Smathers and his staff) for embracing the challenge of raising the bar for our high school students.

"This recognition is well-deserved and a reflection of the efforts of our high school staff."

Bexley City Schools and Upper Arlington Schools were the only other two central Ohio districts to make the honor roll.

To view the complete AP District Honor Roll, go to tinyurl.com/whitehallHR.

