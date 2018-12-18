With the approval of issue 39 in November, Worthington officials are moving forward with a plan for the city to buy electricity in bulk.

The plan was proposed by Worthington City Council members David Robinson and Doug Smith in March and sent to the ballot in June by City Council. The measure allows the city to explore the possibility of becoming a governmental aggregator, a community that buys energy on behalf of its residents.

Robinson previously said the goal is threefold: to save households money, to have a renewable-energy option available to residents and to have a no-cost opt-out option for every resident.

Under Ohio law, residents may negotiate prices with energy suppliers individually. But by turning thousands of residents into one large "energy buyer," the city, in theory, would have added leverage in negotiations to ensure that the price people pay for their energy supply is lower. Worthington has about 14,600 residents, according to a 2017 Census Bureau estimate.

Because Issue 39 was an opt-out aggregation program – residents automatically would be enrolled and would have to choose not to participate in the program – the plan to explore it required approval by residents in a citywide ballot issue, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio website, puco.ohio.gov.

About 75 percent of residents who cast votes on the Nov. 6 ballot were in favor of it.

Rich Surace, COO of Energy Alliances, a consulting group Worthington has chosen to implement the ballot initiative, said he doesn't have an exact timeline for Worthington's process to become an aggregator, but two public meetings required by the PUCO would be scheduled in early January to gather feedback from the public.

Surace said he is meeting with City Manager Matt Greeson to determine the dates. After these two public meetings, Surace said, City Council would have to approve a resolution or an ordinance to become a governmental aggregator.

After this, evidence of the resolution or ordinance and the two meetings would be submitted to PUCO, he said.

Surace said the PUCO would have 30 days to provide any feedback. After this period, the city would be certified to be a governmental aggregator, he said.

Surace said that after this, a list of eligible customers would be obtained from American Electric Power.

Energy Alliances would go to electricity suppliers to get prices and give suggestions to council members on who it thinks is appropriate. City Council then would decide on which plan it wants with a vote.

Smith said this is when he would take on a bigger role, after the bids from suppliers start coming in.

He said he is curious what suppliers can offer to Worthington residents. He said City Council is focused on choosing an option with a renewable-energy component and one that will save residents money.

He said if the market does not have anything fitting those two goals, the city would wait.

"We probably won't pursue it until the marketplace changes a bit," he said.

Surace said he anticipates letters about the program to start being sent to residents in April or May.

"It's really going to be up to the timelines," he said.

City communications director Anne Brown said the letters would inform residents about the program and how they can opt out.

Dublin and Reynoldsburg are the only two cities in Franklin County registered as government electricity aggregators with the PUCO, according to an interactive map on the PUCO website. Columbus does not have an aggregation program, according to the map.

