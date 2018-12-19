Betty Louise Kriechbaum, 84, of Barnesville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Barnesville Hospital. She was born on June 7, 1934, in Captina, W.Va., to the late Charles Brown and Maddlyn (Kelly) Richardson.



Betty was a retired cook from Barnesville Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, and keeping up with family and friends on Facebook.



Betty was the wife of the late John Kriechbaum. They were married on Oct. 10, 1958. They are survived by six children, Dan (Kathy) Danford, Diane (Terry) Baker, Susan (Keith) McCloud, Melinda (Mark) Stephens, Doug (Jennifer) Kriechbaum, Melissa (Jason) Gander. Betty has one brother, Richard Brown. Also, 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.



Betty had one sister, the late Mary Richards; one late granddaughter, Baby Baker; and one late great-granddaughter, Rylee.



Visitation took place Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, from 2-6 PM at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville. The funeral service took place on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, with Pastor Ed Eberhart officiating. Burial followed at Powhatan Cemetery in Powhatan Point.



Memorial Contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the 3C Cancer Support Group, 236 Morgantown Ave., Barnesville, OH 43713; or Barnesville Hospital Breast Health Fund, 639 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713.