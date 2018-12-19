Charles Lynn "Charlie" Hudson, 78, of Jerusalem, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, 2018.



He was born Aug. 14, 1940 in Beallsville, the only son of William "Bill" and Wilma Dunn Hudson Howiler.



Charlie will be remembered as a man of many interests and vocations. He was the third generation owner and operator of Hudson's Hardware in Beallsville; he was also a bus driver with the Switzerland of Ohio School District. At one time he was co-owner of Barnesville Livestock while also hauling livestock for area farmers. When he wasn't hauling cattle, he was hauling bulk mail for the Postal Service. The one job which remained a constant throughout his life was that of being a farmer; farming was his calling.



In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by a step-son, Roger Rucker and his step-father, Eldon Howiler. Surviving are his loving wife of 42 years, Pearl Westfall Hudson; three sons, Bill (Brenda) Hudson of Barnesville, Randy (Tammy) Hudson of Beallsville, and "Chunk" (Betty) Hudson of Jerusalem; one daughter, Cheryl (Ray) Cole of Beallsville; one step-daughter, Ruth (Don) Headley of Beallsville, and one step-son, Regan Rucker (Kris Ramsay) of Woodsfield; 13 grandchildren, Tara Hudson, Derek Cole, Michael (Amanda) Cole, Amber (Dustin) Dillon, Brandon (Kyra) Hudson, Paige (Sam) Myers, Dusty Wilcox, Breelyn Hudson, Alyssa (Casey) Tolzda, Mikaela (Zach) VanWey, Jared Headley, and Ashley Vaness (Gary Childress); 10 great-grandchildren with twin great-grandchildren soon to arrive; also many friends who knew him as "Pap Charlie."



Visitation was Dec. 11, 2018, at the Harper Funeral Home, Beallsville, where funeral services were held Dec. 12, 2018. Burial followed in Beallsville Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.harperfh.net