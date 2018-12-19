Liberty Township Trustee Melanie Leneghan said there will be no scheduled conversations regarding the township’s emergency medical services or medical director during a special meeting slated for 9 a.m. Dec. 24.

Township trustees have discussed a proposal from Delaware County that would replace the township’s cross-trained fire and EMS services with their own exclusively EMS-trained crews. The change reportedly would save the township an uncertain amount on reimbursements to the township and other fees paid.

The topic of retaining medical director Warren Yamarick has been in flux. Instead of re-signing his contract, Yamarick’s employment was been extended temporarily by 30 days at this week's meeting.

Now, township trustees are expected to meet at a special meeting held Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. But officials say there are no current plans to discuss the hot-button issues.

Township Administrator Matt Huffman said no agenda has been set for the meeting, but said it’s typical for the city to hold a special meeting at the end of certain months.

“It’s mainly for bill pay, just to allow us enough time to get bills paid at the end of the month as well,” he said. “That’s not to say there couldn’t be other agenda items.”

But Leneghan emphatically said the controversial EMS and medical-director topics will not be part of that conversation.

“There’s nothing anywhere on the agenda to indicate any such thing,” she said. “We’re meeting to pay our bills, which we do every month that has five weeks. We’re also going into executive session, and that’s it.”

Huffman said the meeting’s agenda will be posted at libertytwp.org when it is finalized, as is typical.

