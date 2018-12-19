The Village of Newcomerstown is creating a Community Announcement phone call system to alert citizens and businesses of important events that are happening in the Corporation.



Examples are that all residents can be kept up to date on water breaks, leaf pickups, cleanup dates, or snow emergencies. Notifications can be received by phone, email, text or all three.



To ensure the correct contact information is in the system, contact Erica Gress either by phone or email. Registration can be completed over the phone at 740-498-6313 or by emailing egress@newcomerstownoh.com. Residents can have up to two cell phones and two landlines but only one email address can be used.



Be prepared to provide the following information:



First Name



Last Name



Address



Email (if you would like to receive email notifications)



Phone (specify whether home or cell; and if cell would you like to receive text notifications).