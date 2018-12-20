A final development plan and design review application for a field house and wellness addition at Columbus Academy, 4300 Cherry Bottom Road, have been approved by Gahanna’s Planning Commission.

On Dec. 19, the commission approved legislation submitted by applicant Michael Turner, the project architect, for the construction and renovation of school facilities.

Gahanna deputy development director Michael Blackford said Columbus Academy plans to construct a field house and wellness addition to the gymnasium and construct a new maintenance building.

He said access-road modifications, expanded parking and relocated utilities also are included as part of the request.

The area of the proposed improvements is more than 500 feet from the nearest property line.

No proponents or opponents spoke to the commission about the project other than the applicant, said Krystal Gonchar, Gahanna deputy clerk of council.

In 2016 Columbus Academy received final development-plan and design-review approval for comparable improvements to campus buildings, according to Blackford.

Both the 2016 and the current applications provide for a design and materials that match the buildings on campus.

