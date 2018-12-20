Firearms were stolen in two recent incidents reported to Delaware police.

A rifle valued at $1,500 was discovered stolen from a vehicle's trunk in a theft reported at 5:24 p.m. Dec. 11 in the area of Stratford Road and South Town Lane.

Two guns, together worth $550, were stolen during a residential burglary reported at 2:21 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 300 block of Federal Circle.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A new toilet valued at $239 was discovered stolen at 12:27 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 100 block of North Sandusky Street, reports said.

* A woman was charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and obstructing official business in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered at 3:34 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 900 block of Pittsburgh Drive, according to reports.

* A man was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of U.S. Route 23 North, reports said.

* A passenger reportedly was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 2:39 a.m. Dec. 16 on U.S. Route 23 near Hills Miller Road.

* A woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug after pills were found during a traffic stop at 12:35 a.m. Dec. 14 on U.S. Route 23 near South Sandusky Street, according to reports.

* A speaker valued at $400 reportedly was taken from the community room at the Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St. The theft was reported at 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

* A resident of the 1300 block of East Town Lane said several thousand dollars was stolen in a theft by deception reported at 3:01 p.m. Dec. 13.

* A driver was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 2:51 a.m. Dec. 13 on U.S. Route 23 near OhioHealth Boulevard, reports said.

* Someone loosened the lug nuts on a vehicle's wheel, which fell off when the vehicle was moved, in an incident reported at 2:24 p.m. Dec. 13 in the first block of West Central Avenue.

* A driver will be charged after fleeing a traffic stop on foot at 12:18 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 200 block of Park Avenue, police said.

* A charge of disorderly conduct was forwarded to Delaware County Juvenile Court after a student allegedly threw calculators and books at walls and other students in an incident reported at 11:01 a.m. Dec. 12 at Dempsey Middle School, 599 Pennsylvania Ave.

* Tools valued at $1,350 were stolen in a theft reported at 10:52 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 200 block of Cumberland Road.

* A package containing items valued at $58 was stolen from a front porch in a theft reported at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 12 in the first block of Columbus Avenue.

* A car valued at $6,000 reportedly was taken from a driveway in a theft reported at 4:47 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 100 block of North Sandusky Street.

* Three bad checks totaling $2,769 were cashed in an incident reported at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 100 block of South Sandusky Street.