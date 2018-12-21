The Guernsey County Secret Santa program received a nice donation of toys Wednesday from the adult probation department of the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. Persons ordered to community service through the court were able to bring in new toys for Secret Santa in lieu of community service hours. A select few, after being sentenced by Judge Dan Padden, were able to do their community service hours at Secret Santa by assisting them with bagging and wrapping gifts for needy children. Pictured from left, Kevin Shipe, chief probation officer; Dominique Banister, community service coordinator; Dale Lyons and John Davis of the Secret Santa program.