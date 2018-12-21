The time has come for a Worthington landmark to be torn down in preparation for a mixed-use development that has been in the planning stages for several years.

Last week, crews began demolishing the 232-room hotel Holiday Inn that has stood for more than 40 years in Worthington at 7007 N. High St., on the southwest corner of High Street and West Wilson Bridge Road, just inside Interstate 270. In its place will be a 7.5-acre mixed-use development called the Village at Worthington Square, which will include a smaller hotel -- a 111-room, 4-story Hampton Inn & Suites, according to Witness CEO Ohm Patel -- along with offices and retail space.

The city of Worthington is posting periodic updates on the project on its website, worthington.org. The site is expected to be prepared for new construction by the spring.

The developer is the Witness Group, a Lewis Center-based company created with the merger of Alliance Hospitality and KB Hotel Group.

The Village at Worthington Square will be across West Wilson Bridge Road from the Shops at Worthington Place, which has been revitalized over the past several years with a number of new tenants and improvements to the enclosed mall, along with renovations to the adjacent Kroger grocery store.

ThisWeek reporter Andrew King contributed to this story.

mrose@dispatch.com

@MarlaMRose