100 Years Ago (1918)



Several thousand gathered at Public Square for a community Christmas program in which the community Christmas tree was illuminated and Mount Union President W.H. McMaster delivered an address titled "A Christmas Greeting for 1918."



Beloit, which had been free of influenza with only an isolated case here and there, was hit with an epidemic as Dr. E.G. Westfall reported that there were 75 cases in the village that were well developed, but few with pneumonia symptoms to complicate the disease.



Frank Nelson, a soldier in France whose true status was unknown as the government had reported conflicting reports over the course of the war, first reporting he had been killed, then reporting he was seriously wounded and then missing in action, had written the Lone Crag Aerie of Eagles, telling the club he was in New Jersey, was well, and expected to be back in Alliance soon. Believing at one point that Nelson was dead, the club had placed a gold star on its service flag for him, but after receiving his letter, intended to give it to him as a Christmas present.



75 Years Ago (1943)



Lt. Ralph Burson, a 1938 graduate of Alliance High, was missing after his P-33 Lightning collided with another about two miles offshore of San Diego. The news had been telephoned to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Burson, residents of the 800 block of East Garwood Street.



John W. Taylor, who was reported to have shook Abraham Lincoln’s hand when the president-elect made a brief stop in Alliance, died at the age of 93 in Cleveland. Taylor, who had attended Mount Union in 1872 and lived in Alliance for 10 years, was president of the Cream Cone Machine Company in Cleveland, a firm he started with his son, Carl, in the early 1900s. He had operated a general store in New Baltimore for 30 years.



50 Years Ago (1968)



David M. Johnson, 13, of the 1700 block of Fernwood Boulevard, died at University Lakeside Hospital due to complications from a lifelong illness. An eighth grader at State Street Junior High, David suffered from anemia and had received 140 transfusions through the Red Cross during his lifetime as it was necessary for him to receive a transfusion each month.



Agnes Zink, 68, a resident of the 600 block of Fairfield Avenue, died from internal injuries sustained in a two-car accident at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Oxford Street. She had been admitted to the hospital with a broken arm and lacerated eyelid following the crash. Zink’s death was the sixth traffic fatality in Alliance — the highest total in a period of 15 years for which records were available and was believed to be a the highest total in the city’s history.