Construction of Dublin's new City Council chambers at 5555 Perimeter Drive could begin late next year, according to Public Works Director Megan O'Callaghan.

In March, Dublin purchased 5555 Perimeter Drive, a property previously occupied by Delta Energy. The city purchased the property for $4 million.

The purchase had been approved by City Council in January.

City Hall workers, including those in the city manager's office, department of finance, legislative services and City Council, will move to 5555 Perimeter Drive.

The city is planning to add approximately 9,000 square feet to the existing building to house new council chambers and common spaces such as public meeting and office spaces, according to an Aug. 14 memo to Dublin City Council members.

The current council chambers is about 1,100 square feet, said Lindsay Weisenauer, a Dublin public-information officer.

Whereas the new space is expected to be larger, city officials don't have an estimate yet for the size of the new chambers because the design process hasn't begun.

In addition to a greater seating capacity, the city is anticipating significant upgrades to council chambers in terms of audio-visual technology, she said.

The city has allocated $3.3 million for next year in the 2019-2023 capital improvements program for the design and construction of the addition, according to a Nov. 27 memo to council.

As the project is developed, a more precise cost will become available, Weisenauer said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah