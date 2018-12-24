A woman who reportedly had her purse stolen also told Dublin police her credit card was used fraudulently.

The woman told police at 4:16 p.m. Dec. 10 her purse, credit cards, glasses, a wallet and $40 in cash -- with a combined value for all items of $370 -- were stolen from her vehicle in the 3800 block of Hard Road.

The woman also said she received notification that two credit cards were used fraudulently.

In other recent Dublin police department incident reports:

* Eighty dollars in cash, credit and debit cards, documents, a laptop computer, a wallet and other property -- with a combined value of $2,035 -- was reported stolen at 8:15 a.m. Dec. 11 from a vehicle in the 6100 block of Emerald Parkway.

* A 29-year-old Columbus man was arrested for disorderly conduct at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at a business in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road after police were called on a report of an intoxicated person.

* A wallet, cellphone, credit and debit cards, a driver's license, a hammer and a computer flash drive, with a combined value of $1,151, were reported stolen at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 from a vehicle in the 6300 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

* A laptop computer valued at $1,000 was reported stolen at 10:46 p.m. Dec. 9 from an office in the 200 block of Bradenton Avenue.

* One hundred dollars in cash, medical lab equipment, a tablet computer, school supplies and other property, totaling $806, was reported stolen at 8:06 p.m. Dec. 9 from a residence in the 5300 block of Drumcally Lane.

* A 33-year-old Dublin woman was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Dec. 7 at a business in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive after she was reportedly too intoxicated to leave the premises or find a ride home.