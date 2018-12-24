Gahanna police recently responded to a traffic dispute at Goshen Lane Elementary School, 370 Goshen Lane, according to a complaint received at 8:08 a.m. Dec. 7.

The incident occurred during student drop-off at the school. School surveillance footage was viewed, showing both people involved at fault. They were warned to avoid each other in the future and to drop off students in the appropriate area, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* Several vehicles were rummaged through overnight on Aries Drive but nothing was taken, according to a report received at 8:09 a.m. Dec. 11.

* Jumper cables were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Beecher Road, according to a report received at 6:44 a.m. Dec. 11. The theft occurred sometime after 10:30 p.m. and before 6 a.m., reports said.

* A West Johnstown Road resident reported the smell of marijuana coming from a neighboring residence, according to a report received at 4:58 p.m. Dec. 9. Police spoke with a male about the odor of marijuana coming from his apartment. He said a relative had smoked marijuana the previous night and was told not to do it anymore. He has been warned for possession and was advised of the complaint, reports stated.

* A Mistletoe Court resident reported two guitars were stolen three weeks ago, according to a report received at 2:52 p.m. Dec. 9.

* A man wearing a red coat was sitting in his car at a business on Waterbury Court all day, according to a report received at 1:14 p.m. Dec. 8. He had been smoking and looking nervous, reports said. He told police he was fine and just getting out of the house for awhile, according to reports.

* A man with a beard was driving on Waybaugh Drive and taking pictures of each house, according to a suspicious vehicle report received at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 8. He was last seen heading northbound, reports said.