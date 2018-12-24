A Gahanna woman found dead inside her home Sunday afternoon, Dec. 23, was stabbed, according to the Gahanna Division of Police.

Lynda Perry, 59, was found around 10:45 a.m. inside her home on the 500 block of Chadwood Drive.

Gahanna police said Dec. 24 that Perry died from an apparent stab wound and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they do not believe there is any safety threat to the public.

Perry was the widow of C.V. Perry Jr., heir of the C.V. Perry Co., a home building company that closed in 2007 at the start of the Great Recession.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gahanna's investigative bureau at 614-342-4240.

