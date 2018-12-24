A Grandview Heights police officer responded at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 to a business in the 1000 block of West First Avenue on a report of a bomb threat.

An employee said the business had received an email that made a specific threat if the business did not make a payment using Bitcoin.

The Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad was notified and reported its team is investigating several cases involving the same type of email message.

Multiple bomb threats have been sent throughout the United States involving demands for payments in Bitcoin, but none have been found credible, reports said.

The First Avenue building was cleared as a precaution and a search was completed, but nothing suspicious was found, according to reports.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 800 block of Yard Street reported Dec. 16 his vehicle was broken into overnight.

Golf clubs, a golf bag and shoes, together worth $850, were stolen, reports said.

* A resident of the 1000 block of Urlin Avenue reported Dec. 17 he received notice from his bank Dec. 10 that fraudulent charges totaling $5,000 had been made to his account.

* A man reported Dec. 17 that three checks that had been stolen a year earlier from his car had been accepted at an area store.

The man told police he believes the checks were part of a set that was stolen from his vehicle Dec. 15, 2017, while he was at the Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. First Ave. He said he stopped payment on all the missing checks, but recently had been contacted by the store where the three checks were accepted. Total loss was $356, reports said.

* A contractor reported his tools were stolen from a home in the 1100 block of Fairview Avenue where he was working. The man said he left his tools in the residence Dec. 2 and when he returned at noon the next day, they were gone. Total loss was $1,030, reports said.

* Officers responded Dec. 2 to a business in the 1400 block of Dublin Road, where they were told an employee closed the store at 3:16 p.m. Dec. 1 and left with $563 in cash and 17 cartons of cigarettes. Total loss was $1,607, reports said.

* A man reported tools worth $800 were stolen Dec. 3 from a job site in the 900 block of Dorchester Way. The theft occurred while he was out to lunch, reports said.

The man said it was the second time in two weeks that tools had been stolen from the site. No report was filed after the first incident, he said.