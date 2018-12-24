Grove City police said a woman with a home-based business in the 3300 block of Highland Street reported she received a threatening email on Dec. 13.

The woman said the email warned there was a bomb hidden on the premises that would be detonated if she did not pay $20,000 in Bitcoin, to be transferred to an account listed in the message.

The email stated that if the money was not transferred by the end of the day, the explosive would be detonated.

The woman told police she didn't believe the threat and declined to have a bomb-sniffing dog go through her residence, reports stated.

Columbus police received reports of similar threats being made to businesses, according to the report. All were found to be scams without any legitimate threat.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Two guests who stayed at a hotel in the 4200 block of Gantz Road filed separate reports of tools being stolen from their work trucks.

A Walled Lake, Michigan, man told police a box of tools was taken Dec. 14. Total loss was $800, reports stated.

Another man contacted police Dec. 15 to report he discovered tools were stolen from the bed of his truck after he returned to his house in Clairton, Pennsylvania. The man said he had stayed overnight Dec. 15 at the hotel. Total value of the tools was $440, reports stated.

* A Grove City man told police Dec. 15 his diamond wedding band, valued at $4,000, was stolen Nov. 16 from a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The man said he lost the wedding band while he was in the store and he realized it was gone while he was driving home. He said he immediately returned to the store, but was not able to find his ring.

* Three Grove City residents reported Dec. 16 some items were taken overnight from their vehicles.

In each case, a rock was used to break a passenger-side window to gain entry, according to reports.

A resident in the 1900 block of Sunny Rock Lane said her purse, containing $30 in cash and diamond earrings valued at $500, was taken from her car. The rock caused $1,000 in damage to the car window and door trim, reports stated.

A resident in the 2200 block of Tournament Way said a wallet with credit cards was stolen from his daughter's car. The car sustained a total of $2,500 damage to the window and door, according to reports.

A backpack containing a wallet was stolen from a car parked at a residence in the 4700 block of Grand Strand Drive. Some of the items from the wallet were later recovered on English Turn Drive, where police responded to a report of a suspicious person running behind houses.