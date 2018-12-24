Items worth $14,300 were reported stolen to the Hilliard Division of Police at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 from a vehicle parked on the 4500 block of Cosgray Road.

A purse, a watch, leather gloves, a scarf and a wallet containing credit cards and money were reported stolen, according to the report.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A table saw worth $500 was reported stolen at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 13 on the 3100 block of Stouenburgh Drive.

* A man told police Dec. 14 a handgun worth $500 was stolen sometime after the first of September from his residence on the 4300 block of Shire Creek Road.

* Wireless headphones, sunglasses, credit cards and money were reported stolen between 1 and 1:15 p.m. Dec. 15 from a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Heritage Club Drive. Property loss was reported at $1,330.

* A wireless medical-emergency-alert pager worth $40 was reported stolen between 4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 1 p.m. Dec. 16 from the 4700 block of Clubpark Drive.

* Propane cylinders worth $239 were reported stolen between 11 p.m. Dec. 15 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16 from the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A burglary between 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 6 a.m. Dec. 18 was reported at a residence on the 4300 block of Brickwood Drive. Binoculars, clothes, a headlamp, a permit to carry a concealed handgun and a purse containing a wallet and driver's license were reported stolen. Property loss was estimated at $942.

* A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle between 9 a.m. Dec. 17 and 8 p.m. Dec. 18 on the 3300 block of Paxton Court.

* A 27-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 13 at Edwards Farms Road and Cabo Court.

* An 18-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drugs at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 14 at Hilliard Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road.

* A 29-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 on the 4600 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A 24-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drugs at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 14 on the 4700 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 49-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 16 on the 3900 block of Britton Parkway.

* A 34-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Davidson and Dublin roads.

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 20 on the 3400 block of Durban Street.