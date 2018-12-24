If you're the New Year's resolution-making type, it's go time.

But don't feel like you have to go it alone: For resolution reinforcement or resources, let the library help. Here are just a few of the programs Worthington Libraries has planned to start 2019.

Get a new job

Worthington Libraries has the resources you need to find your dream job. On Jan. 10, make sure your resume or job application is the best it can be by learning about some of those resources at Old Worthington Library, 820 High St.

You'll also be able to hone your interview expertise by practicing in small groups, using a list of both common and challenging questions asked by employers.

A resume-writing workshop is planned Feb. 16 at Worthington Park Library, 1389 Worthington Centre Drive. Registration is required for the session, at which you'll learn the ins and outs of using Microsoft Word to format resumes, then create one of your own.

Learn from local experts

If you're planning to buy your first home in the new year, get tips from the experts on Jan. 19. A real-estate agent, a home inspector and a financial specialist will open the door to the world of homeownership at Old Worthington Library.

Those searching for winter reading suggestions can plan to "meet" staff members on the library's Facebook page on Jan. 21 for "Find Your Next Great Read." Post the titles of the last three books you've read and get instant recommendations for future favorites.

Embrace technology

During Northwest Library's Coding Club, children ages 9 to 13 will learn how to program their own interactive stories, games and animations using Scratch. The club meets weekly on Tuesdays, Jan. 15 through Feb. 19, at the library, 2280 Hard Road.

Anyone in the market for some "smart" home gadgets can take items like voice assistants, streaming devices and e-health tools for a test drive during the Tech Petting Zoo at Worthington Park Library on Feb. 9.

Save money

There's no need to buy a cookie cutter when you can design and make one yourself. Do exactly that on Feb. 2 at Worthington Park Library. After the program, your cutter will be printed with the library's 3D printer, and you'll have it for Valentine's Day baking.

Central Ohio is bursting with ability, and you can experience it for free at the library, Don't miss the "February by the Fire" music series that showcases local talent.

Pianists Matt Munhall and Dave Powers and guitarists Donna Mogavero and Peter Cary will start the weekend off right on Friday afternoons in February at Old Worthington Library.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.