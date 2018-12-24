The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission will accept public comment through Jan. 18 on more than $21 million in federal funding it has proposed for projects such as the Olentangy Trail and improvements to Fishinger Road in Upper Arlington.

The funds would run from fiscal years 2020-25.

Projects being considered are:

* Improvements in Columbus' traffic-signal system: $11.1 million.

* Upgrades of the intersections of state Route 161 and Maple Canyon Avenue and of Parkville Street and Spring Run Drive: $894,250.

* Concrete bus-pad upgrades: $901,410.

* Traffic-signal infrastructure: $567,650.

* Fishinger Road reconstruction from Riverside Drive to 400 feet west of Mountview Road: $3 million.

* Olentangy Trail from Clinton Como Park to Northmoor Place, multiuse path and bridges: $3.45 million.

* First-/last-mile service for Central Ohio Transit Authority: $946,400.

* Preproject development for two COTA transit corridors: $960,000.

Copies of the draft listings are available by calling MORPC at 614-228-2663. They also can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yctldjbo.

Questions about proposed projects can be submitted in writing by 5 p.m. Jan. 17 to Thea Walsh, director of transportation systems and funding, Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, c/o 111 Liberty Street, Suite 100, Columbus 43215, or by email to tip@morpc.org.

