A woman's credit card was charged fraudulently for more than $1,000 after her valuables were stolen, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The woman at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 13 told police checks, $20 in cash, a credit card, a driver's license and a purse were stolen from her in the 6300 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

She said her credit card had $1,868.31 in fraudulent charges.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 45-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 7:33 p.m. Dec. 16 at westbound state Route 161 and New Albany Road.

* Sunglasses valued at $1,155 were reported stolen at 6:34 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 200 block of Market Street.

* A line laser valued at $477 was reported stolen at 8:36 a.m. Dec. 13 from a construction site in the 1500 block of Beech Road Southwest.

* A 21-year-old Westerville man and a 22-year-old Pataskala man were charged with open container after a traffic stop at 8:08 p.m. Dec. 12 at Harrison Road Southwest and Innovation Campus Way.

* Identity fraud was reported at 5:18 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 4000 block of Prince George Lane.