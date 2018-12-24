Powell police handled two reported bomb threats within an hour Dec. 13.

Around 2 p.m., an employee of a business in the first block of Clairedan Drive called police after reportedly receiving an emailed bomb threat.

The email allegedly said there was a bomb in the building and "requested money in return for not detonating the bomb."

The employee told police he did not believe the threat was credible, but police cleared the scene.

The email reportedly was tracked to the Netherlands.

Around 2:30 p.m. the same day, an employee at a business in the 7500 block of Guard-Well Street received a similar email.

According to reports, the email also made a bomb threat and demanded $22,000 in Bitcoin.

Both cases are under investigation.

In other recent Powell police reports:

* A Powell woman reported being sexually assaulted earlier this month.

The woman called police around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 16 to report a sexual assault, reports said.

Police took a variety of items for testing and prepared a rape kit in the case, but have not yet listed any suspects, reports said.

* A teenager was arrested Dec. 10 while reportedly attempting to steal liquor from a Powell business.

Police responded to the store in the 10500 block of Sawmill Parkway the night of Dec. 10 on a report of a theft in progress.

Reports indicate the juvenile, 16, attempted to steal three bottles of liquor.

Potential charges listed in the case include theft, robbery, complicity to commit a crime and assault, according to reports.

A 21-year-old Powell man was listed in reports as a victim in addition to the store.

* A 48-year-old Powell man was arrested Dec. 9 after an alleged assault outside a business.

According to reports, the man was arrested after police responded to a suspicious-person report at the business in the 8700 block of Moreland Street around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

The man was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

* A student at Village Academy, 284 S. Liberty St., reported someone stole a laptop computer from him.

The computer, valued around $900, was reported stolen between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 when someone reportedly took the student's backpack.

Police eventually located the computer and charged a juvenile in the case, but did not release any information on the suspect.

* A woman reported hundreds of dollars in cash was stolen from her purse while she worked.

The woman reported on the afternoon of Dec. 4 that someone had stolen an envelope containing $1,700 in cash from her purse.

She told police the theft occurred at her office in the 300 block of West Olentangy Street between Nov. 28 and the afternoon of Nov. 30.

* Someone vandalized multiple vehicles and stole items from inside them Dec. 8 in the 100 block of West Olentangy Street.

According to reports, four tires were slashed on two different vehicles around midnight Dec. 8.

Multiple items also were reported missing from the vehicles.