In a unanimous vote Dec. 11, Bexley City Council approved legislation that will require property owners or entities planning gatherings of 500 or more people in a single event to apply for a traffic-control permit for large assemblies.

The final version of Ordinance 27-18 includes several amendments by Councilman Monique Lampke, chairwoman of council's safety and health committee who introduced the legislation, and other council members.

One amendment allows organizations, educational institutions and nonprofits that host multiple large gatherings throughout the year to file a single, master traffic and parking management plan with the city each year. At the suggestion of Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler, council unanimously agreed to make educational institutions and nonprofit organizations exempt from the $250 annual fee for the master traffic and management plan that had initially been proposed in the ordinance.

"An analogy for that is when the school district applies for planning permission approval for a (building) project, we exempt their fee," Kessler said.

The traffic-control permit for large assemblies requires applicants to submit the following to the city at least 15 days prior to an event:

* Date, start time and end time of the event

* A traffic-management plan (addressing traffic control and signs)

* A parking-management plan

* The number of police officers who will assist with traffic and parking management and crowd safety

* Contact information for the organization or user presenting the event, and any information about known or expected safety concerns

* Any additional information required by the city administration, including possible liability insurance required for the event

The ordinance includes a tiered-fee system for applications for single events, charging $50 for nonprofit organizations, $75 for residential events and $100 for commercial events.

Failure to apply for the traffic-control permit for large assemblies and to submit the required information to the city in a timely manner will result in a $1,000 fine, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance is scheduled to go into effect April 1, which will give the city time to educate the community before enforcement begins, Lampke said.

