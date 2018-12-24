Officers checked out a theft report at 7:52 a.m. Dec. 10 at a residence in the 1400 block of Lancaster Avenue. A resident told police someone stole tools from the truck bed and interior of his 2010 Chevy Silverado overnight. The tools included a socket set, an air compressor and drills.

In other Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Officers were dispatched at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 to a business in the 8200 block of East Broad Street where a manager said a theft had occurred at 9:27 a.m. Dec. 4. She said an unknown black woman, about 45 years old, returned a Hitachi 2.5-inch 30-degree nailer worth $349.

Video surveillance showed the woman entered the business through the lumber entrance carrying no merchandise. She placed the nailer in a shopping cart, passed all points of sales and then walked up to the refund desk. The woman used a prior receipt to refund the unpurchased item, according to the police report. Police have a name, however, because the money was refunded back to a credit card.

* Police responded to a disturbance report at 3:06 a.m. Dec. 11 at a business in the 6500 block of East Main Street. They arrested a 55-year-old homeless man on criminal trespass/failure to leave charges.

* A 32-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Dec. 8 at a residence in the 1400 block of Clemens Place. Police charged him with domestic violence and assault.

* A 28-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was charged with attempted theft at 2:11 p.m. Dec. 8 after she allegedly tried to steal items from a business in the 2400 block of Brice Road.

* Officers arrested a 51-year-old Reynoldsburg man at 2:51 p.m. Dec. 8 at a residence in the 7300 block of Warwick Avenue on domestic violence and assault charges.

* Officers arrested a 19-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 7900 block of Truman Trail.