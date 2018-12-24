A favorite of moms everywhere in America, the casserole is one of the most versatile dishes that can satisfy the whole family.

ThisWeek staffers answer the question: What’s your favorite casserole?

Andrew King: I am staunchly anti-casserole. The world would be a better place without any of them.

Scott Hummel: Pizza casserole. It's been my favorite since I was little. It's basically pizza that replaces crust with casserole noodles, and you can make it however you like pizza. Truly delicious.

Sarah Sole: Green bean.

Nate Ellis: Does macaroni and cheese count?

Dennis Laycock: I'm not sure I've eaten a casserole since I moved out of my mom's house, so I'll say her tuna casserole.

Abby Armbruster: You can't go wrong with a classic tuna noodle casserole.

Lisa Proctor: I'd go with pizza potatoes-- slicing potatoes in rounds and adding the fixings of a pepperoni pizza.

Neil Thompson: I think macaroni and cheese is considered a casserole. So it's that, without a doubt. Lasagna is in second place.

Lee Cochran: It used to be tuna casserole, but I ate that so much I can't even stand the smell of it now. Probably, a breakfast casserole that has sausage, ham, bacon and hash browns. Yeah, that could be dinner tonight.