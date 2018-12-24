Westerville police said a representative of a business reported at least two employees were using company fleet-fuel credit cards to purchase gas for personal vehicles from Nov. 21 through Dec. 10.

An exact loss amount was unable to be determined, reports stated.

According to the report, the employees have been placed on administrative leave.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A Westerville resident reported at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 12 that a white van, with no windows in the back, was driving around the 1200 block of Three Forks Drive. She told police she was worried it was someone looking for packages to steal. No further action has been taken.

* A janitor told police at midnight Dec. 15 that an 18-year-old Columbus resident was sleeping inside of a business on East Schrock Road. The man was documented as trespassing, according to reports.

* The site manager for a construction company reported at 8:22 a.m. Dec. 12 that two water pumps had been stolen from a construction site in the 800 block of Polaris Parkway.

The manager said he would try to locate serial numbers for the two pumps, reports stated.