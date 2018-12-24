Westerville's Community Center will see traffic-pattern changes, due to entrance closures at the end of the year.

Erica Charles, community-affairs specialist for the city, said the main entrance from County Line Road to the center will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 26, until August 2019. Charles said all traffic into and out of the center will be directed to the entrance off Cleveland Avenue.

Christa Dickey, the city's community-affairs director, said the entire road will not be closed, just the entrance to the center.

She said the city has put up signs about the upcoming closure.

"We've got electric signs up right now, and we're putting some permanent signage up in the building and around," Dickey said.

Randy Auler, director of parks and recreation, said some parking spaces would be closed but that impact would be minimal, and the internal vehicle flow will be changed.

Auler said he anticipates these changes continuing until August, but it all depends on the timeline on that end of the project.

"It might be open earlier," he said.

The changes are due to construction on the main entrance as a part of the center's expansion. David Collinsworth, city manager, said the current phase of the project started this fall and will continue throughout 2019.

In September, Westerville City Council appropriated additional funds as bids for the project came in about $700,000 over the $20 million the city had expected to spend.

The community center, 305 N. Cleveland Ave., has been involved in an expansion process since 2014. The project still is expected to be completed in 2020.

For additional information on the project, go to bit.ly/ 2LtLJZH.

