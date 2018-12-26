BETHESDA — Real Life Community of Faith in Bethesda is excited to announce the Chrisagis Brothers will be singing and bringing the message on Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. Brian and Shawn Chrisagis have spread the word of the Lord in song and messages for decades and if you have not been able to see them you are invited to join us for this special service on Dec. 30.



Be sure to come and bring a friend or two. Come early to enjoy coffee and snacks and spend some time with the folks at Real Life Community of Faith.



The church is located behind the Bethesda Methodist church and down the hill on the right. They have a casual atmosphere so come as you are. Come and receive a blessing!