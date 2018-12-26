Barnesville Mayor Dale Bunting read a statement at the Dec. 20 council meeting from Barnesville Hospital in regards to a lease agreement in the village.



The agreement is to lease part of the Bohandy building. The village received a signed agreement from the hospital with an option to purchase.



He said the village has a good relationship with the hospital and a lot of people had been working on this agreement for a while.



Council approved the lease agreement.



In other business, Village Administrator Roger Deal informed council that the new South Street Bridge bid opening will take place on Jan. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. in his office.



Police Chief Rocky Sirianni asked council to re-hire Deron Shilling as a part-time police officer. Council approved.



Chief Sirianni also asked council to approve Lexipol, a policy manual that is updated with the latest state and federal legislation updates. Council approved.



Meanwhile, Mayor Bunting read the November Mayor’s Court reports. Money collected is divided into three areas: $1,048.50 for the state, $37.50 for the county, and $1,889 for the village.



Village Administrator Deal met with Astro Pools in regards to the leak at the pool. The next step will be in the spring. Astro will come in and cut out an area in the bottom of the pool and replace it. They think it is a leaking expansion joint. They also extended the warranty for one year.



Council also approved the low bid for bulk chemicals for the water treatment plant for 2019.



Council entered into a 20-minute executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken on their return.



Council will meet again Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.