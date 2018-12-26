Delaware police said eBay gift cards together worth $1,400 were stolen in a theft reported at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 400 block of Cobblestone Drive.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A man was cited for possession of marijuana at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 100 block of London Road, reports said.

* Two people were cited for possession of marijuana and a man was arrested on an active warrant during a traffic stop at 10:04 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 100 block of Ross Street, according to reports.

* Reports said a man was issued a summons for possessing drug-abuse instruments at 7:24 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 200 block of South Sandusky Street.

* A juvenile reportedly was charged with being unruly at 1:39 p.m. Dec. 21 in the first block of Woodrow Avenue.

* Drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs were found when police were called to the scene of a unresponsive man at 5:43 p.m. Dec. 20 in the first block of North Franklin Street, reports said.

* A man was arrested and taken to the Delaware County jail after items valued at $97 were stolen in a theft reported at 2:19 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road, according to reports.

* Two juveniles were released to a parent or guardian and the report was forwarded to Delaware County Juvenile Court after police determined the pair were intoxicated at 3:12 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 100 block of Innovation Court, reports said.

* A juvenile reportedly was arrested for a weapons violation at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 300 block of Chelsea Street.

* Clothing and boots, together worth $90, were stolen in a break-in reported at 5:03 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 100 block of East Winter Street.

* A driver was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 12:21 a.m. Dec. 18 on Sandusky Street near Winter Street, police said.