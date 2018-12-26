The Columbus Foundation is picking up the tab at six local venues.

Central Ohio families can get free admission to six cultural institutions, plus free COTA rides and cheap ice cream, this weekend.

The Columbus Foundation is partnering with the Columbus Museum of Art, COSI, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ohio History Connection and the Wexner Center for the Arts to offer free admission to all visitors on Dec. 29.

The offer is available during each venue’s regular operating hours. COSI is staying open two hours later that day in recognition of the promotion. The initiative, dubbed “The Big Explore”—a nod to The Columbus Foundation’s annual “The Big Give” fundraising drive—will be underwritten by the nonprofit.

If that weren’t enough, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will offer 75-cent scoops at all Columbus-area shops that day. And free COTA rides will be offered systemwide from 5 a.m. Dec. 29 until 1 a.m. Dec. 30.

The Columbus Foundation, the eighth-largest community foundation in the U.S., is extending the offer as a thank you as it celebrates its 75th year.

For more information, go to facebook.com/events/2080056302305105.