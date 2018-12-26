Editor:



Thanks to a mother who tried to fulfill all my wishes as a child, I was able to attend my first Major League Baseball Game on August 21, 1962 at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. We were visiting relatives in the NW portion of the state where we came from and my mother decided to take us to a ball game. Her father was a huge baseball fan and loved the Tigers, so it was only fitting that is where I saw my first game.



On a hot summer day, we took off from Bryan, Ohio heading to Detroit and my memories of that day are still vivid in my mind. After we arrived in Detroit, we found a miniature golf course and decided to play. But after a little while and watching the planes flying into Detroit Airport, we decided to head there and watch them land. Back then, there were observation decks you could stand on and watch the planes land, unload, load and take off again. I remember seeing a smaller jet painted in tiger stripes and my mom saying that was the plane the team flew on. Not sure if that was true, but it definitely caught my attention.



After leaving there, we decided to find Tiger Stadium and got caught up in some heavy traffic. My mother never used foul language, but I remember her saying, "How the hell do I get out of this town!" One of Detroit’s finest was sitting beside of us in his car and heard her, no air conditioning back then, just open windows, and directed us to the stadium.



A sight I shall never forget as we made our way to our seats, was the green grass of the field. We only had a black and white television set so this was my actual first time to see a baseball stadium in living color. And what a sight it was to behold. The light towers were taller than the Empire State Building, or so it seemed.



I was, and still am, a Pirate fan and my brother liked the Yankees, so we each got a pennant of our favorite teams and waved them proudly. A gentleman sitting next to us asked my mom where we were from because of our pennants and got a huge kick out of us.



I noticed there were kids standing by the railings at field level getting autographs so I decided to meander on down and check out the action. Lo and behold, I got my first ever autograph of anyone in the sporting world. It was written sloppily so I had to check my scorebook to see who it was. I looked up number three of the Detroit Tigers and saw Dick McAuliffe’s name. But when I looked at my autograph, that name was shorter than Dick McAuliffe. I was a little perplexed, but then I thought maybe I better check the Indians number three and lo and behold, I had Woodie Held’s signature, an infielder for the Tribe.



I remember the Tigers won ten to one and Jim Bunning was the winning pitcher. Bunning not only pitched for my Pirates in later years, he also represented Kentucky in both chambers of the government. He is the sole major league athlete to have been elected to both the United States Senate and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The losing pitcher was Jim Perry, whose brother Gaylord also is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.



Mom also made sure I got to see my Pirates play at old Forbes Field three times before they moved to Three Rivers Stadium, but that story is for another day.



Steve Carvin



Barnesville