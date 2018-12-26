What better way to celebrate the holidays is there than by giving to others? That's what members of the Masonic Volunteer Program from four Masonic Lodges, Flushing #298 in Flushing, Friendship #89 in Barnesville, Point Pleasant #360 in Point Pleasant and Harrison #219 in Cadiz, do each year for widows and senior Lodge members. The Masonic Volunteer Program is part of the community outreach of the Ohio Masonic Home Resource Center and coordinated by DeAnna Kinney by partnering with local Masonic Lodges and Eastern Star Chapters.



This year, 110 fruit baskets were packed and distributed. The volunteers can attest to the satisfaction they feel by assembling and delivering the baskets. They know it truly is better to give than to receive. Many recipients expressed their gratitude for the gesture, and welcomed a friendly visit during the holiday season.



An important tenet of Freemasonry is that widows and orphans are to be cared for. These Masons use the holidays not only to give a gift to these widows, Eastern Star members and senior Masons, but more importantly to reassure them that they are not forgotten and are still cared for.



The baskets contain fruit, candy and other goodies. Several cases of fruit were also donated to the Harrison County Home for the residents to enjoy.



The volunteers will hold a fundraiser this summer to help fund next year's baskets. The Scio Sportsman's Club also provides generous support every year.



Anyone interested in more information can contact John Lovejoy at 740-491-1008.