The Gahanna Division of Police has filed a murder warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Jeffrey Perry, who has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing death of his mother, Lynda Perry.

Lynda Perry, 59, was found dead inside her Chadwood Drive home Dec. 23, according to Gahanna police.

She was the widow of C.V. Perry Jr., heir of the C.V. Perry Co., a home-building company that closed in 2007.

“This was a terrible tragedy for the family, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of Lynda Perry,” said Jeff Spence, Gahanna police chief. “The Gahanna Division of Police has had a singular focus to bring partial resolution to this case for the family and community by identifying the suspect.”

Jeffrey Perry was estranged to his family and mother prior to November, when he traveled from California to live with her at the Chadwood Drive address, according to Gahanna police.

Investigators determined he has fled Ohio, likely traveling back to California in his mother’s 2005 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Ohio license-plate number ENW 8600.

Anyone who might have information regarding Perry’s whereabouts is asked to call Gahanna police at 614-342-4240.

