Google appears to have taken another step toward opening a data center in New Albany.

The Franklin County Recorder's Office confirmed that a deed recorded Dec. 13 showed the transfer of 222 acres from MBJ Holdings, an affiliate of the New Albany Co., to Montauk Innovations LLC, a subsidiary of Google.

The property transfer was made for $27,428,115, according to the recorder's office.

The Licking County Auditor’s Office today, Dec. 27, also confirmed that 219 acres on Beech Road within Licking County are owned by Montauk. According to that county auditor’s site, Montauk spent $27,077,993 for that land.

Combined, the property, north of Morse Road between Babbitt and Beech roads and south of state Route 161, exceeds 440 acres at a cost of $54,506,108, according to information gathered from the two counties’ auditor’s offices.

As ThisWeek first reported Dec. 10, Google is considering a $600 million data center in the New Albany International Business Park, according to a fact sheet provided Dec. 10 by New Albany officials. If the project moves forward, it is expected to create 50 jobs by the end of 2023 with a payroll of $4 million, according to the document.

The project could cover about 275,000 square feet when it is finished.

New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee declined to comment on the land acquisition.

City Council on Dec. 10 voted 6-0 to approve a Community Reinvestment Areas agreement and a development and supply agreement. Council member Marlene Brisk was absent.

The Community Reinvestment Areas program, often referred to by the acronym CRA, is an economic-development tool administered by municipal and county governments that provides property-tax exemptions for property owners who renovate existing or construct new buildings.

Under the agreement, the Google subsidiary, Montauk Innovations LLC, would be required to generate a minimum of $750,000 in annual revenue for the city per year beginning in 2021, with that amount increasing over time, according to the legislative report.

The city’s incentive package includes a 100 percent real-property-tax abatement for 15 years and building and permitting fee waivers of up to $250,000, according to the fact sheet.

City officials estimate the Licking Heights Local School District and New Albany-Plain Local School District would receive an estimated $1 million in the aggregate revenue annually from the project during the tax-abatement period, according to the legislative report.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 100 percent, 15-year data-center sales-tax exemption for the project, as well, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

