A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at the First Christian Church of Kent, 335 W. Main St. at Mantua Street.



The cost is $9 for adults, $3 for children 4 to 10 and free for children younger than 4. Meatless sauce and carry out orders will be available.



A bake sale with lots of homemade goodies also will be held and the dinner is open to the public.