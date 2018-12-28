A $5,000 bond was set Dec. 28 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for former Central Crossing High School marching band director Keith Hallas.

Hallas was indicted Dec. 12 on felony charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and tampering with evidence.

Hallas resigned Dec. 10 as band director.

The South-Western City School District placed Hallas on paid administrative leave in September after a former Central Crossing student told Grove City police she had received inappropriate text messages from Hallas.

The former student said that between May 2015 and November 2017, while she was attending Central Crossing and was underage, she sent nude photos of herself to Hallas on several occasions.

A Grove City police detective interviewed Hallas at Central Crossing, and the band director said he had received nude photos of the student when she was 17, according to a police report.

In his resignation letter, Hallas said he was resigning his position, effective immediately Dec. 10, “due to professional and personal reasons.”

Hallas, 40, of Grandview Heights, was arrested and charged Sept. 13 with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

The charge was dismissed at a preliminary hearing Sept. 21 in Franklin County Municipal Court at the request of the Franklin County prosecutor’s office, according to court records.

Common-pleas court records do not list an attorney representing Hallas in this case, and ThisWeek has been unable to reach him for comment.

Hallas was sent notice of the indictment Dec. 13 and ordered to appear for arraignment Dec. 28, according to court records.

He was released on his own recognizance upon payment of the bond but has been ordered to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the alleged victim in the case and is barred from any computer or internet use, court records state.

