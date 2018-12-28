Weather



Friday: Rain likely, heavy showers at times. High of 61, low of 49.



Saturday: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High of 53, low of 36.



Pancake breakfast



The Old Washington Volunteer Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 5, from 5 to 10 a.m., at the fire house — located at 211 Beymer Rd., Old Washington. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee will be served. The cost is by donation.



Badges vs. Eagles Basketball



The Guernsey County Sheriff Dept. and Ohio State Patrol will take on the Guernsey Eagles, Friday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m., at Meadowbrook High School. Cost is by donation, all proceeds will help fund Night to Shine — a prom experience for persons with developmental disabilities.



Autism support group



A support group for parents and caregivers of individuals with autism will take place the first Friday of each month, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation in Cambridge. Call 740-439-8977 for more information.



Quarter horse association



The first meeting of the year for the Ohio Foundation Quarter Horse Association will be Sunday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., at Mr. Lee’s Restaurant. Everyone is welcome.



Library delivery



The Guernsey County Library offers delivery services to those who are homebound and meet the requirements. If you, or someone you know, are unable to visit due to age or disability call 740-432-7536 to see if you qualify for monthly delivery.



Calendar updates



With the new year approaching, The Jeff is updating the calendar that runs daily. If you have a recurring event or meeting that you would like to add to the calendar or if your event or meeting needs updated, please email your submission to smathews@daily-jeff.com or mail to The Jeffersonian, P.O. Box 10, Cambridge, OH 43725, attn. Stacy Mathews.



Thought of the day



Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you.



Isaiah 60:1