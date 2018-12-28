Nearly 75 marching band members from Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North finally found a flight to get them to California after a short delay this morning, Dec. 28.

About a third of the two bands were stuck at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, according to 10TV, and were working with American Airlines to find new flights to get to Pasadena for their Rose Bowl performance after their flight to Texas was canceled.

The band retweeted about the problem:

@AmericanAir we need your help to get our @PickRoseParade band students to California for their first @RoseParade performance on Dec 29. We can’t get through on the phones. Please help our kids! #AmericanAirlines #WeNeedAHero #MakeItHappenMoment

— Marc Parulekar (@mparulekar) December 28, 2018

The band later retweeted this:

The @PickRoseParade trip is looking rosy again. Band director confirms @AmericanAir has rebooked 70+ students/chaperones on a non-stop flight today after storms at @DFWAirport cancelled their original flight. pic.twitter.com/LDwdmkHqfq

— Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) December 28, 2018