The Portage County chapters of the Knights of Columbus, in conjunction with Catholic Charities, held a coats for kids giveaway in November. More than 100 kids, representing 50-plus families, received brand new coats for the coming winter. Showing off some of the coats in the giveaway are, from left, Bob Zullu (Mantua), Dave Bender (Garrettsville), John Kovacich (Randolph), and Michel Heroux (Mantua).