A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Lynda Perry has been arrested in Garden Grove, California, according to a news release Dec. 28 from the Gahanna Division of Police.

Jeffrey Perry, 27, was arrested by the Garden Grove Police Department about 2:53 p.m. PST on Dec. 28 after allegedly robbing a local Del Taco restaurant, according to police.

Gahanna police had filed a murder warrant for the arrest of Perry. He has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing death of his mother, Lynda Perry, 59, who was found dead inside her Chadwood Drive home Dec. 23.

The Garden Grove Police Department received a computerized warrant notification and contacted Gahanna police about 6:48 p.m. EST Dec. 28 and verified the arrest warrant.

Perry will be held at the Orange County Jail in California, pending extradition proceedings, the release said.

Gahanna police are making arrangements for his extradition to Ohio, the release said.

