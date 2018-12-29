A celebration honoring the 100th birthday of Robert Fathauer of Aurora was held Dec. 17 at the Avenue at Aurora.



Mr. Fathauer was born Dec. 16, 1918, in East Cleveland. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked for 32 years at Pesco and 10 years at Samuel Moore before his retirement.



He married his wife, Mary, on May 12, 1946, and was widowed upon her death 63 years later.



Mr. Fathauer’s family includes his children and their spouses, Robert and Rose Fathauer of Mantua, Sharon and Carl Ebie of Brimfield and Christine and Mark Lignoul of Dallas, Texas, along with nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, Aydan Doolittle.



A member of St. Joseph Church in Mantua, Mr. Fathauer enjoyed woodworking, traveling and camping over the years.