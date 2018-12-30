More than 130 Marietta College students were named to the fall 2018 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in the semester.



Among the students named to the Dean’s High Honors List are:



Junior Loren Coontz of Rootstown, who is a graduate of Southeast High School and is majoring in biology.



Freshman Grace Tomasko of Aurora, who is a graduate of Aurora High School and is majoring in musical theater.