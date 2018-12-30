The Kent Free Library’s 13-week Winter Story Time Session begins Jan. 2. Nine different story times will be offered for babies, preschoolers, and toddlers, and several story times are geared for all ages. New this winter is a monthly Sunday Family Story Time for children of all ages with a favorite adult, starting Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.



Story Times are led by professional librarians, all of whom have been trained in early childhood literacy.



No pre-registration is necessary for Story Times; arrive a few minutes early to pick up a "boarding pass." Some sessions have limited space.



Additional programs, including puzzles, crafts, cooking, building and STEAM focused programs, Pokémon clubs, reading clubs, and themed parties are offered through the week for children, tweens, and teens.



Find the schedule and descriptions of these and other programs at www.kentfreelibrary.org or stop by the children’s room or the Benedik Teen Area for a flier. For more information, call Youth Services at 330-673-4414.