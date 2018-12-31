Whitehall's new horizon, especially on East Broad Street, will begin to take shape in 2019 as construction of the city's $50 million mixed-use development known as Norton Crossing begins to rise.

The city expects construction to begin early in 2019, though no residential or retail dwellings will be occupied until 2020, Whitehall Development Director Zach Woodruff said.

Continental Real Estate Cos. will build the development on about 25 acres at the southwest corner of East Broad Street and South Hamilton Road.

Norton Crossing will have 40,000 to 60,000 square feet of office space, about 20,000 square feet of retail and "thousands of upscale residential units for young professionals and empty nesters," Woodruff said.

"(Norton Crossing) will set the tone for what is possible (in Whitehall) ... You will be proud when it is done," said Frank Kass, chairman of Continental Real Estate Cos.

Whitehall Mayor Kim Maggard said Norton Crossing will serve as a model for the kind of development she wants to see if elected to a third term in 2019.

Maggard will complete her second term at the end of 2019 and has announced she will seek re-election to a third term, possible because of a charter amendment voters approved in November to extend consecutive term limits from two to three.

"Norton Crossing is an important next step in the transformation of the Broad Street and Hamilton Road gateway (into a place) that will be a community hub for young professionals, residents and visitors," Maggard said.

Whitehall also is expected to celebrate the opening of the $5.5 million Community Park YMCA at Whitehall Community Park, 402 N. Hamilton Road, in the final quarter of 2019, Maggard said.

"We look forward to opening a vibrant community hub" for residents in fall 2019, Whitehall Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Sorrell said.

During the course of the year, lighting, plumbing and HVAC will be replaced at the existing activities building at Whitehall Community Park and about 9,000 square feet will be added to the existing building to create the 25,000-square-foot Community Park YMCA, Sorrell said.

While the construction of Norton Crossing and the opening of the Community Park YMCA is "a laser focus of administration," Maggard said there are other long-term goals the city will commence in 2019.

The city's senior-citizen population is expected to double in the next three decades, Maggard said.

"We need to prepare now for this growth," she said.

Part of that preparation includes a new partnership with Age Friendly Columbus, an initiative that works to allow senior citizens to live at home.

"We need to ensure the city is able to provide access to needed services as well as providing conveniences to our residents (as they) adjust with aging," Maggard said.

She said another goal is to "build greater economic diversity" in Whitehall.

"The city has been and will continue to focus on the attraction of a wide variety of jobs," she said.

Whitehall plans to complete more than $1 million in road improvements in 2019 and around $750,000 in water and sewer improvements.

Capital improvements include bridge replacements on Elbern Avenue and Etna Street, said Woodruff, who also serves as the city's service director.

Road improvements also are slated for Brentwood Court, Collingwood Avenue, Fairway Oaks Drive, Rickenbacker Avenue, Westphal Avenue and South Yearling Road from East Broad Street north to the city limits at the railroad tracks.

Planned park improvements include repaving and striping the parking lot at Whitehall Community Park and the addition of new ball-diamond fences at Bishop Park, Maggard said.

The city also will continue planning in 2019 for its first dog park, to be constructed in 2020, Sorrell said.

