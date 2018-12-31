One day, a little boy with dark hair and glasses talked to his grandma. She said homeless people needed socks to warm their cold feet. He said he'd like to give them socks.



Now, about two months after starting his Socks for Santa project, Aiden Burns well exceeded his goal of 500 pairs. Roughly 3,500 pairs will soon warm cold toes.



Socks, one of the most necessary items for homeless people, still roll in: The Burns family finds them in the mail, people from the school hand them pairs and one little girl, one of Aiden’s friends, gave about 300 pairs.



"All you have to do is tell them about it, and then the next day they just donate ‘em," the 7-year old Aiden said. The school newsletter and a GoFundMe account helped advertise the project, as did a Facebook page Aiden created with the help of his uncle.



At Windham Elementary School on a recent day, his father buttoned Aiden’s dress shirt for him. Aiden had to change after he got the days mixed up and thought it was pajama day). Zack Burns, a Windham resident, explained that Aiden’s kindness reaches further into his life than just his sock project.



"The fact that he’s thinking about someone else, other people, doesn't surprise me at all," Burns said. Aiden is careful of his brothers, he said, and nice to others.



"That’s how he is, every day — this is him. He can’t get dressed, but...," Burns chuckled, helping Aiden get ready for a picture.



"Yes I can," Aiden dissented.



"Your collar’s a mess," his dad joked. "How come you're the only one in pajamas today?"



In the cafeteria at the school, Principal Melissa Malone sat at one of the tables, entreating a small boy to please ask politely for help opening his packaged carrots. She remarked that Aiden — a "great kid doing great things" — displays potential to be a special man one day.



Aiden himself sat eating pizza with other classmates in a classroom down the hall — a reward for splendid behavior. His classmates gave socks, and many friends of the Burns donated. Up to their necks in socks, they almost filled an entire truck bed with the socks at the car dealership in Garrettsville where Aiden’s mom works. The family attributes some of the sock success to Aiden’s celebrity from being in the news.



After Christmas, Aiden planned to drive the socks to Haven of Rest, a Christian ministry in Akron, which will distribute the socks to the homeless. Aiden’s younger brother wants to do the sock project too, so maybe next year they'll do it again.



Not long ago, Zack Burns and Aiden drove in the car. "It’s almost Christmastime — are you excited?" Burns asked his son. "Yeah, but Christmas isn't about getting, it’s about giving," Aiden replied. His dad wondered where he got that from.



Though it can be difficult, Burns realizes that the people of Windham still give. He’d like those in need to press on, see there’s hope and and that "people are thinking about them."



About those who are about to receive the socks, Aiden said, "I want them to know that I sent the socks there to keep their feet warm."